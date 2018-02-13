Gladys Knight Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors

Music legend Gladys Knight has gotten wind of all the talk of her rumored plastic surgery…and she is not having it.

After her recent appearance at Clive Davis’ annual Grammy Awards party looking incredibly youthful, 73-year-old Gladys Knight was bombarded with accusations that she went under the knife for a facelift, among other things. Now, the powerhouse R&B singer is setting the record straight once and for all, as she finally addressed the rumors earlier this week on social media via her Instagram page.

Her explanation is lengthy and it in she attributes clean living, her husband and good genes for looking significantly younger than her actual age.

You can read her IG post on the matter BELOW:

Whatever has Gladys Knight looking as amazing as she does is her business. However, we hope that when we are her age we look just as fabulous. Go ‘head Gladys and show them that, as always, black don’t crack!

