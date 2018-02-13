One Year in the Life: Meet Your Neighbors

Cassandra Spratling (Editor): Formerly an award winning reporter and editor at the Detroit Free Press, Spratling is a lifelong Detroit resident. She will direct the Neighbors reporting team. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s journalism program and lives in Detroit’s University District. “I look forward to introducing readers to the people and places that reflect the rich diversity and determined spirit of Detroit. We want to get inside the lives and dreams of the people in the neighborhoods, and capture those precious moments that matter most in the daily lives of people.”

Santiago Esparza (Reporter): Formerly a reporter for The Detroit News, Esparza is a lifelong resident of southwest Detroit. He reported for the neighborhood section, On Detroit, while at The News. He is a graduate of the Wayne State University journalism program.

Lauren Hood (Reporter): A longtime resident of the Bagley community in northwest Detroit, Lauren Hood has been involved in a variety of programs and initiatives involving development and planning in Livernois/McNichols area of northwest Detroit. She is the former interim director of the Live6 Alliance in northwest Detroit. She has also been involved in community engagement and advocated for the preservation of African American spaces.

James Ribbron (Reporter): Ribbron is director of the community group Impact Detroit and has played an active role in the Linwood-Dexter neighborhood. He is the historian for the Shrine of Madonna Church and produces the Black Slate radio show. He is also involved in supporting the work of the Detroit Future City neighborhoods initiative.

Paul Warner (Photographer): Warner, a former Detroit News intern, has won numerous photo journalism awards and has worked for the Ann Arbor News and other publications. His work has been use by the Associated Press and Getty Images, one of the world’s premier photo image reproduction companies. He has also photographed numerous celebrities, including Beyonce and Prince.

ABOUT ARISE Detroit! ARISE Detroit! is a nonprofit community mobilization coalition of more than 400 organizations, promoting volunteerism, community activism and positive media images to create a better Detroit.

