The Wake Up: Mike Pence, Herman Cain, N-Word

Omarosa is causing a stir on Celebrity Big Brother by dishing on her year-long stint at the White House. Now, she is talking about religious fanatic VP Mike Pence — you know, the one who won’t eat alone with a woman unless his wife is there because of his Christianity, but will defend Trump bragging about sexual assault on camera.

While talking to her house mates on Celebrity Big Brother, Omarosa revealed how crazy Mike Pence really is, “We would be begging for the days of Trump back if Pence became president… I’m Christian. I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus is telling him to say things. I’m like, ‘Jesus isn’t saying that.’ It’s scary.”

While we all know Omarosa is an opportunist, this does not sound far-fetched. Mike Pence is extremely dangerous to anyone who isn’t Christian, native-born American, heterosexual and anything else that fits in his privileged box.

Cain Loves Trump

Remember Hermin Cain? The business man who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012, but dropped out of the campaign after sexual harassment claims? Yeah, that guy. Well, clearly he needs a job because the Tennessee native is licking Trump’s boots. He told Yahoo News, “I don’t think Donald Trump has a racist bone in his body. And you can quote me on that. I have known him for many years. I have talked to people who work directly for him. The man is a businessman. How could he be a racist? His daughter married a person whose religious belief is Jewish. Good! He doesn’t go around making statements that are racist in nature. No, he says things where some people out there — especially people who don’t like him — try to spin it as being racist.”

Cain is also convinced there are a plethora of Black and Latin people who wanted Trump to be elected, “When he was campaigning, I spoke at three of his rallies. There were plenty of Black people and Hispanic people there trying to help him get elected. I never saw him try to put anybody down. The people who don’t like him are trying to stick him with a racist label, which is not true.”

You are trying too hard, Herman. Ben Carson already has your spot.

Racist Anchor

You just never know who has the inner racist in them, just waiting to be set free.

Robin Cross, a Miami news anchor from WSVN-Channel 7, is suspended after a video surfaced of her screaming the N-word at a neighbor over a parking spot. She was so enraged that his car blocked the driveway, she yelled, “Your son dates a f***ing nigger!” See below:

All she got is a suspension? Fascinating, considering a Black police officer in New Jersey got fired for posting a “Black Excellence” shirt with Assata Shakur‘s image.

