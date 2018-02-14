Civil Rights and labor groups announce Working People’s Day of Action

Leaders from civil rights movements, labor unions, environmental justice groups, religious leaders and community organizations will mobilize in Detroit as part of a massive nationwide day of action on February 24.

The “Working People’s Day of Action,” convened by workers’ rights organization Jobs With Justice, will span events in dozens of cities across the country, with tens of thousands expected to join the call for an end to policies that rig the economy and political system against working people.

The teach-in, which is free and open to the public, will be held at Northwest Activities Center located at 18100 Meyers Road in Detroit. It begins at 10:30 a.m. and concludes at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served.

Inspired by Dr. King and the sanitation workers who went on strike in Memphis 50 years ago, the Working People’s Day of Action comes amid a resurgence in grassroots efforts to defend basic freedoms, including the right to join together in unions. In the past few weeks alone, the nation has witnessed transit equity actions honoring Rosa Parks, planned strikes by fast food workers across the South and the growth of movements calling attention to the intersection of economic and racial justice – including the I AM 2018 campaign and the Poor People’s Campaign.

The Working People’s Day of Action happens just days before the Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in Janus v. AFSCME Council 31, a case funded by billionaires and corporate interests to attack the rights of working people.

Detroit partners include:

AFSCME Council 25 ▪ AFT Michigan ▪ Coalition of Black Trade Unionists – Detroit Chapter ▪ Coalition of Labor Union Women – Detroit Chapter ▪ Detroit Association of Educational Office Employees ▪ Detroit Federation of Paraprofessionals ▪ Detroit Federation of Teachers ▪ Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation ▪ Huron Valley Area Labor Federation ▪ Michigan Education Association ▪ Michigan AFL-CIO ▪ Metro Detroit AFL-CIO ▪ Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights ▪ Michigan Nurses Association ▪ Mothering Justice and a growing list of others.

In addition to Detroit, events are already planned in San Diego, Memphis, Washington, DC, Miami, Chicago, St. Paul, New York, Columbus, and Philadelphia.

To RSVP visit: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/working-peoples-day-of-action

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: