Power Move; Boyd, Agboka, Hendley (1/31/18 – 2/6/18)

Communications

Ollette E. Boyd was named chief financial officer at Detroit Public Television. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in nance, media and the nonprofit sector. Before joining Detroit Public Television, she served as CFO of Focus: HOPE. Prior to that, she was CFO at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for nine years and had previously worked at the Detroit Newspaper Agency that managed the Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press under a joint operating agreement, first as director of internal audit and then as director of circulation administration.

She is a CPA and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michi- gan. A native of Detroit, she graduated from Cass Technical High School.