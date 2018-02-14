Power Move; Lee, Love-Carter, Orr (2/7-13/18)

Jeremy Orr, local civil rights and envi- ronmental lawyer, was appointed to the National Environmental Justice Advisory Council (NEJAC), a federal advisory committee to the EPA tasked with providing independent recommendations and advice about broad cross-cutting issues related to environmental justice.

Orr currently works as an attorney for the Detroit-based law rm Pierson McNichols, where he primarily practices civil rights law and environmental law among other areas. He also servesas vice-chair of the American Bar Association’s Environmental Justice Committee and State Chairperson of Environmental & Climate Justice for the Michigan NAACP. Orr was appointed to serve a two-year term beginning December 29, 2017.