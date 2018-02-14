Power Moves; Crump-Gibson, Alcendor, Register, Kerr 12/20-26/18

Legal

Jehan Crump-Gibson and Ayanna Alcendor recently founded the Great Lakes Legal Group, located in Lath- rup Village. The legal and consulting firm will specialize in business and commercial matters, probate and estate planning, governmental affairs, criminal, family and mediation. Crump-Gibson was founder and managing member of C&G Solutions PLC d/b/a C&G Law. Found- ed in 2009, C&G operated as a specialized firm based in Southeast Michigan providing legal and consulting services.

Alcendor was a principal at Allied Legal Consulting and has successfully defended clients in matters rang- ing from minor traffic violations to drunk driving and domestic violence. Prior to that, she served as a client servicing associate at Ernst & Young, in Detroit. The Great Lakes Legal Group is officially scheduled to open in January 2018.