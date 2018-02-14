Power Moves; Ford, Allen, Hawkins (1/24-30/18)

Automotive

Jill Ford, former head of inno- vation and entrepreneurship for the City of Detroit, has joined Toy-ota AI Ventures as a principal. AI is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital subsidiary of Toyota Research Institute (TRI).

In this position, Ford will utilize her expertise as an entrepreneur, investor and corporate business development executive to source new investment opportunities. She will also work closely with the rm’s existing portfolio companies to support their growth and success.

Ford, a native Detroiter, earned a Wharton MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management and has a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Harvard University.