Power Moves; Wilson, Calloway, Hollowell (11/21/17-12/5/17)

Medical

M. Roy Wilson, president of Wayne State University, was elected medical college association board chair. His term will run until November 2018. In this role, Wilson will lead the 17 board members of the Washington, D.C.-based not-for-profit health care association. Founded in 1876, the organization represents all 149 accredited U.S. and 17 accredited Canadian medical schools, including 400 major teaching hospitals and health systems, a news release said. The association advocates for innovative medical education, patient care and research.

Wilson has been president of Wayne State University since 2013. Prior to joining Wayne State, he served as deputy director for strategic scientific planning and program coordination at the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities of the National Institutes of Health. Previously, he was dean of the School of Medicine and vice president for health sciences at Creighton University, president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and, concurrently, chancellor of the University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus.

Heath Care

The Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority (DWMHA) Board of Directors selected Joy Calloway as new president and CEO. DWMHA is the largest of 10 similar public community mental health agencies around the state. In this role, Calloway will lead the charge to define and improve a comprehensive system of care, treatment and support for more than 80,000 people with mental illness, develop- mental disabilities and substance abuse. Calloway will accomplish these goals with a dedicated community board, staff and community provider network.

DWMHA is a safety net organization that provides a full array of services and supports to adults with mental illness, individuals with developmental disabilities, children with serious emotional disturbances and persons with substance use disorders. DWMHA provides empowerment to persons within our behavioral health system. The organization serves nearly citizens in Detroit and Wayne County with mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities and substance use disorders.

Law

Melvin Butch Hollowell was named, managing partner of The Miller Law Firm Detroit. His position is effective at the end of the year. As managing partner, Hollowell will launch the Detroit office with the aim of expanding the firm’s significant national presence and building a strong base of talented attorneys in the City of Detroit.

Prior to this position, Hollowell was Detroit’s top attorney and served as corporation counsel. In that position, he led efforts to reduce litigation payouts by nearly 50%, from a historic average of $30 million per year to $16 million in 2016; collect- ed $20 million from bankruptcy consultants for over billing; created the Commercial Blight Unit to hold property owners accountable for compliance with City of Detroit standards; Created Income Tax Unit which has collected $5.3 mil- lion to date; managed the city’s legal process through the 2014 bankruptcy proceedings; created Project Clean Slate, a pioneering pro- gram in which 100 volunteer lawyers and law students provide free legal representation in non-violent criminal expungements.

