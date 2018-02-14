Power Moves; Davis, Bogins, Kyles and Washington (12/13-19/18)

In this position, she will lead the African American audience marketing team with ongo- ing projects, including working with national media agencies and consultants, event management and thought leadership; maintain and build partnerships with key African American civil rights, faith-based, Greek and community service organizations; and work with social media agencies, develop content and oversee African American community Facebook and Twitter assets.

This national position allows Whitmore Davis the valuable and unique opportunity for profes- sional development within the c-suite of AARP’s national office and also provides insight to the national team while influencing the discussions that shape the work landscape.

Prior to this position, Davis was associate state director-Multicultural Outreach/Community Engagement with AARP. In that position, she managed a volunteer leadership team of more than 100 retired professionals that provided more than 3,000 community service hours annually to the community, and also provided guidance and coordination for AARP in print, radio, social media and national AARP media channels to engage and inform the 1.4 million members in Michigan.

Davis is a graduate of Wayne State University and received her master’s degree from Central Michigan University.

Education