LICENSED JM ELECTRICIANS

Nationwide Trade Source is looking for Licensed JM Electricians for a 7-8 month long industrial project in Elmira, MI. Job duties include rigid conduit, cable trays and pulling wire. Pay ranges from $26-30 per hour (DOE) with $60/day worked per diem. Please call 812-534-2722 or email erica@nationwidetradesource.com

