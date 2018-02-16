Accused Nazi-Lover And Chief Demonic Force At Fox News Laura Ingraham Tried To Attack LeBron James And Failed

So let’s get this correct. Laura Ingraham is not a politician, she is not even a journalist, she is an opinion commentator on Fox News who has made a career out of spitting hate. Yet, she is telling someone else to shut up and dribble? James and Durant owe nothing to Ingraham, they are sovereign human beings who have actually given back to their community through millions of dollars in charity. Of course, it’s not a new story that some people just want athletes (and Black people) to be quiet and grateful. That said, Laura Ingraham failed with her rant, which was clearly racist. See the diverse reactions below:
LeBron is paying $41 million to send 1,100 underprivileged kids to college. His foundation recently broke ground on a new school. He uses his voice and his platform to speak for those who can't speak for themselves.
thank you @IngrahamAngle … you have surpassed @TomiLahren as THE most ignorant racist in media today…impressive… even today's standards, you are despicable …. how does it feel to know that @KingJames is not only more successful, but so much smarter than you?
LeBron worth close to a half billion, businesses all over the world, puts black people in positions of power, opened a school and this spoiled milked ignoramus says "shut up and dribble" because Trump has empowered racists to basically say "still nigger"https://t.co/ldHPAqNSWN
I disagree with LeBron James on matters of politics, but I disagree with Laura Ingraham that he should "shut up and dribble." My disagreeing with him is unimportant. He is an American and has a First Amendment right to speak and a platform to do it.
Laura Ingraham will go down in history as a wildly hateful woman, but LeBron James and Kevin Durant will go down in history as two Americans who consistently gave back to their community. Watch below to see what they both said bout Trump, being Black in America and more.