Louis James wins the prestigious award for contributions toward energy efficiency

Louis James, President and CEO of Solutions for Energy Efficient Logistics, recently won the 2018 Inspiring Leadership in Energy Efficiency Award from the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance. The award recognizes leaders in the Midwest who deliver groundbreaking advancements in energy efficiency. It is presented to organizations or individuals who have served as a strong leader in support of energy efficiency in their city, state, region, company or community.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award on behalf of SEEL,” said James. “Our team is committed to providing energy and sustainability management services to our clients that effectuate change in the communities that we serve.”

One of the few minority-owned and certified efficiency companies in the United States, James has led his company’s effort to promote positive environmental change through managing and implementing energy efficiency programs. The company has been instrumental in making a lasting impact in the energy efficiency industry while supporting the economic development and revitalization of historically underserved communities throughout the Midwest.

Headquartered in Michigan, SEEL has offices in Detroit, Chicago, Louisville and Atlanta. A national energy program management and logistics company, SEEL designs and operates energy efficiency projects and environmental management programs.

“We have made energy waste reduction a priority in Michigan and, as a result , saved our residents and businesses billions of dollars over the past decade,” Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said. “Our efforts have worked thanks to strong bipartisan support from policymakers and partnerships with leaders like Louis James who help us lead the charge toward a brighter energy future.”

“This year’s Inspiring Efficiency Award winners are some of the most impressive candidates we’ve seen in our many years recognizing the innovators in the energy efficiency community,” said MEEA Executive Director Stacey Paradis. “The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance is committed to supporting sustainable economic development and encouraging environmental stewardship and these awardees clearly achieve those goals.”

Winners were recognized during an awards ceremony as part of the Midwest Energy Conference in Chicago. MEEA is the Midwest’s key proponent and resource for energy efficiency policy, helping to educate and advise a diverse range of stakeholders on ways to pursue a cost-effective, energy-efficient agenda.

