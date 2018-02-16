Power Move; Howze, Neal, Hippe (1/17-23/18)

Education

Lisa Howze, a former state law- maker who served as Mayor Mike Duggan’s chief governmental affairs officer, will leave the City of Detroit to pursue a top leadership position in higher education. Her last day is Feb. 2.

Howze was Duggan’s first chief of staff before being appointed chief governmental affairs officer in May 2014. While serving as a state representative, Howze helped build support in the legislature for a law that made it harder for illegal scrappers to oper- ate in Detroit.

Howze is a Detroit native and received a bachelor’s degree in ac- counting from the University of Mich- igan’s Ross School of Business and a master’s in nance from Walsh College.