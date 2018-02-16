Power Move; Howze, Neal, Hippe (1/17-23/18)

Lisa Howze, a former state law- maker who served as Mayor Mike Duggan’s chief governmental affairs officer, will leave the City of Detroit to pursue a top leadership position in higher education. Her last day is Feb. 2.
Howze was Duggan’s first chief of staff before being appointed chief governmental affairs officer in May 2014. While serving as a state representative, Howze helped build support in the legislature for a law that made it harder for illegal scrappers to oper- ate in Detroit.
Howze is a Detroit native and received a bachelor’s degree in ac- counting from the University of Mich- igan’s Ross School of Business and a master’s in nance from Walsh College.
Patrice Neal was promoted to the position of development director for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). In this role, she will be responsible for the imple- mentation of action plans developed with the national of- ce and assist in reaching the Michigan $1.5 million campaign fundraising goal by engaging donors and leveraging relationship.
Neal, who has worked with the UNCF for 19 years, was previously a development associate. Her responsibilities included variance analysis, providing cost-saving recommendations and acting as a point person for all vendors.
Neal has a Bachelor of Science in Management from University of Phoenix.
Jacqulyn Hippe recently joined LGBT Detroit as a counselor and community advocate. She will be responsible for client-centered counseling, support group facilitation and community outreach. She has extensive experience in trauma-related social services throughout the Detroit area.
Prior to joining LGBT Detroit, Hippe was a volunteer coordinator with Turning Point in Mt. Clemens. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Women’s Studies from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in social work from Wayne State University.
Hippe resides in metro Detroit and is a Lansing native.