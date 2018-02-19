Power Move; Wicker, King, Lewis (2/14-20/18)

Justin Wicker was recently promoted to talent acquisition manager at FCA Fiat Chrysler. In this new position, Wicker will be responsible for the facility salary workforce including union-represented engineering employees. He also will handle all grievances and EEOC compliance. Prior to this position, he was a People Development Pillar Lead and a Labor Relations Lead at the Trenton Engine Complex. Wicker is a Howard University graduate.

Non-Profit

Live6 recently announced two new hires to its executive team. Cecily King was hired as executive director and Jeremy Lewis as the new commercial corridor manager.

In this position, King will be responsible for the implementation of projects that make a visible impact on the Livernois-McNichols corridor, with the primary goal of improv- ing the quality of life for residents and community stakeholders. She will continue to interact with residents, business owners and community stakeholders to ensure that Live6 Alliance’s development efforts are in alignment with their needs. Prior to her appointment as executive director, King served as development director for the City of Detroit’s Housing & Revitalization Department, where she oversaw more than $200 million of multifamily and mixed-use projects across the city. One of her key contributions was developing the concept for the Fitzgerald Re- vitalization Project, which broke ground last fall and is currently underway. King, a native of New Jersey, completed her undergraduate degree at Princeton University, earned a master’s degree of real estate development at Columbia University and a master’s degree of structural engineering at Lehigh University.

Lewis, a native Detroiter, will lead efforts to revitalize and enhance the commercial corridor of Livernois and 6 Mile. Prior to this position he was worked with the Osborn Business Association and the Detroit Regional Chamber as the director of National Commerce Group Business Development where he managed business solutions focused on small and medium sized business- es nationally. He is a graduate of Hampton University.