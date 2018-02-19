Say My Name, Say My Name: Woman Wants $10 Million From Beyoncé For “Blue Ivy” Trademark

Home

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Woman With Rights To “Blue Ivy” Trademark Want’s $10 Million

The Carter’s have been trying to obtain the rights to the “Blue Ivy” name since 2012 after the birth of their daughter, but have been unsuccessful due to wedding photographer Victoria Morales and her company already owning the name.

Beyoncé’s representation allegedly reached out, but the request was denied and Morales responded and reportedly tried to sell her company to Bey in a multimillion -dollar deal. This is where things may have gone sour as Morales took a shot at  an “opportunity for a business relationship rather than an adversarial proceeding.”

The wedding planner allegedly put together a Power Point presentation stating why the Carter’s should buy her wedding planning business, in addition to the Blue Ivy trademark.She propositioned them with the idea that they could “begin producing products and goods” together, in a deal allegedly offered for $10 million.

Beyonce wasn’t having any of that and her legal team is now demanding the presentation be handed over to the courts as evidence that Morales’ trademark opposition is purely a “money-making scheme”.

