Veteran journalist Cliff Russell dies at 61


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Detroit’s media community and Detroiters in general mourn the death this morning of veteran journalist Cliff Russell.  Russell, 61, was Detroit’s first African American press secretary and had been a mainstay on the news scene in Detroit media for more than three decades. Russell worked as a news anchor, political analyst, sports commentator and columnist in the Detroit area for more than 35 years.

In 1994, he was appointed to the position of Press secretary by former Mayor Dennis W. Archer.

For several years, Cliff Russell hosted “American Black Journal” on Detroit Public Television.

A native of Detroit, Russell graduated from Wayne State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Broadcast Communications.  He is survived by his three sons, three daughters, two step-sons and seven grandchildren and his wife.

His brother, Greg Russell, is a U-D graduate and also a prominent member of the media and has served as the Public Address Announcer at men’s and women’s basketball games, as was a contributing writer to the Michigan Chronicle. Greg also appears on WDIV’s Live in the D program on a weekly basis as a film critic.

 

