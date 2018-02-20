The City of Detroit offers safety tips for the flash flood watch

Drivers encouraged to avoid standing water and report problems through the Improve Detroit App.

Department of Public Works, Detroit Water and Sewerage Department and other city agencies are monitoring the weather and will reallocate staffing accordingly.

DETROIT – The City of Detroit agencies are ready to respond to potential flooding, and encourage residents and businesses to follow recommended tips. Forecasts indicate that 2-3 inches of rain are expected over the next three days. Because the ground is still frozen beneath the surface, more rain and melting snow likely will run off to the street. City agencies are closely watching the weather forecasts and will reallocate staffing if necessary.

The City of Detroit offers the following tips:

Clear debris from above and around the catchment basins in front of your residence or business to allow water to drain off the road and into the storm sewer system.

Make sure your gutter downspouts are properly connected and install extensions to flow onto your lawn and keep rainwater from pooling near the foundation of your house.

Check your basement drain to make sure it’s not clogged so any water that enters the basement can drain properly.

If water does enter your basement, stay clear of standing water if the area includes electrical appliances, outlets, and a fuse box.

Avoid driving through standing water by taking an alternate route.

Adhere to closed road signs – if the Department of Public Works (DPW) or the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) closed a street it’s for a valid safety reason.

If you see standing water in a city roadway, call DWSD at 313-267-8000. To report potholes or blocked catchment basins, residents can notify the city directly through the Improve Detroit App.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: