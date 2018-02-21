BeScene Featured Event: Broadway In Detroit – Cinderella

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA, the 2013 Tony® Award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of The King & Iand The Sound of Music, will return to the Fisher Theatre for a limited engagement from March 13-18, 2018. Tickets for CINDERELLA start at $35 Tickets start at $45 and are now on sale at all Ticketmaster locations, by phone at 800-982-2787 and online at www.broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available for purchase at the Fisher Theatre box office.

With its fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, this hilarious and romantic Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA combines the story’s classic elements – glass slippers, pumpkin, and a beautiful ball along with some surprising twists. More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn’t let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion and forgiveness. She longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead work to make the world a better place. She not only fights for her own dreams, but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams too.

Performance times for Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA appearing March 13-18, 2018 at the Fisher Theatre, located at 3011 West Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday evening performance at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday & Sunday matinees at 1:00 p.m.

Special Open Captioned performance on Friday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA start at $35 (includes facility and parking fees).

