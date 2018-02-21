Budding Author and Ministry Leader Loretta Morman Releases Christian-based Guide to a Successful Marriage

With divorce rates in the United States at an all-time high, Metro Detroit author and first lady of Christian Tabernacle Church Loretta Morman takes a stand for marriage in her latest book release entitled, Five Ways Men Want Women to Bloom. The book is available where all digital books are sold or by visiting www.ctabchurch.com.

In her eye-opening, Christian-based guide to making marriage work, Morman shares with readers the powerful role a wife plays in the success of a marriage. Through spiritual and practical application, Morman shares how a simple change in a woman’s attitude can alter a husband’s behavior, and create healthy change within their marriage. This self-help guide serves as a resource to women from all walks of life who desire to have healthy and fruitful relationships.

Using the analogy of a rose, Morman introduces readers to the flower’s blooming cycles and the effects that seasons have on its growth. Just like a rose, a woman experiences changes in every season of life, but it’s only in the pruning stages that she blooms to her full potential.

This book shows readers how to see their relationship goals met and experience the love and freedom they desire in their marriages through the various blooming cycles.

“It is no surprise that God wired women and men differently and every woman desires to know what is on a man’s mind. In this book, I had the opportunity to sit down and hear straight from husbands the effect their wives have on their overall success,” states Morman. “I simply took those conversations along with my personal experience of being married for over 30 years and placed them in a book to educate women on how they too, can have a successful marriage. No marriage comes easy, but with work, it can be successful!”

Book Launch: Sunday, Feb. 25th @12:30 pm. @Christian Tabernacle Church, 26555 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: