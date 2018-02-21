Detroit Health Department launches Community Health Assessment

• Public encouraged to participate in Health Visioning Sessions on February 24 & 27

• Collaboration to engage and mobilize community members

The Detroit Health Department and community partners are launching the first phase of a robust Community Health Assessment process, to ensure community members have a voice in how public health issues are defined and addressed in the City.

The first Community Health Visioning Session will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at TechTown, 440 Burroughs.

The Detroit Health Department will host three additional Community Health Visioning Sessions on Tuesday, February 27, 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Northwest Activities Center, Samaritan Center, and Patton Recreation Center.

The Community Health Assessment uses the Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships (MAPP) process to help communities apply strategic thinking to prioritize public health issues and identify resources to address them.

The Detroit Health Department is partnering with leaders from state and county agencies, policy coalitions, non-profits and community partners to serve on the Community Health Assessment Steering Committee. The steering committee is chaired by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Director and Health Officer, Detroit Health Department and Eric Davis, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

“The Detroit Health Department is excited to launch this initiative with the support of partners who are committed to improving public health for all Detroiters,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Director and Health Officer, Detroit Health Department. “It is critically important that we engage community members in our work to improve the systems and policies that protect and promote health.”

Some of the community partners include: United Way for Southeastern Michigan, Matrix Human Services, Black Family Development, Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, Focus: HOPE, Michigan Environmental Council, ACCESS, Neighborhood Service Organization, Eastern Market, Ruth Ellis Center, American Indian Health and Family Services, CHASS Center, H.A.N.D. (Homeless Action Network of Detroit), Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority, and Joy-Southfield Community Development Corporation. In addition, the partners provide outreach to local community organizations, block clubs, churches, health systems and hospitals for feedback on the Community Health Assessment.

The Community Health Assessment is being conducted to provide information to governments, social and human service agencies, businesses, healthcare providers, and others. The assessment will include the development of a report with recommendations for implementation during the Community Health Improvement phase. The Community Health Assessment is scheduled for completion during the fall of 2018, and will lead to development of a more robust Community Health Improvement Plan in 2019.

For more information about upcoming Community Health Assessment meetings, call 313-590-1613 or email detroitcha@detroitmi.gov.

