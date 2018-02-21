The reason it’s time to rebrand Black History Month

Black History Month is in desperate need of rebranding.

What is a brand? It’s a promise to the consumer about what they will receive, how they will feel or what they will experience. It’s how you know exactly to expect when you step inside of a Starbucks vs. a Chick-fil-a. Everything has a brand – even you. So, if everyone and everything has its own unique branding, how would you describe the brand of Black History Month?

I recently spoke with people on the street in Detroit to ask them that very question. Here’s what they said:

1. MLK is the Brand Ambassador of BHM – Ask people about Black History Month and the first name that comes to mind is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. People struggled to name more than three or four important figures in black history.

2.BHM is Important – The good news is that across generations, gender, and social statues, people respect the momentousness of BHM. They recognize its importance.

3. It’s a Passive Celebration – When asked how they celebrate Black History Month, people mostly mentioned passive activities like reading or reflecting. Few people observe any traditions or action-oriented activities surrounding BHM.

Check it out:

Decent responses, but I think we owe ourselves more. The black experience in this country is one of trials and success, tribulation and triumph. New chapters of our history are being written every day – which is why I believe BHM should be a month of action, self-improvement, personal goal setting, and resolutions for the betterment of the body of African Americans.

As Men of Courage, what can we do to make Black History Month more relevant? We want to hear from you. Leave a comment below, share your thoughts, and show us what you’re doing using #rebrandBHM #BHM18.

Stay tuned February 1st as I unveil Five Action Steps to Rebrand Black History Month.

