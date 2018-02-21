Seven Detroit Comedic Icons join forces to form D-Pact Comedy Tour

Seven Detroit legends have joined forces. Karen Addison, Howie Bell, Mike Bonner, Martini Harris, Bill Hill, CoCo, and Tony Roney have joined forces to form a groundbreaking comedic powerhouse, the D-Pact. The D-Pact will provide the ultimate comedy experience with an exciting rotating line-up as a tour.

“I work as a Theatre Director for an entertainment venue but my passion is comedy.” Says Karen Addison the creator of D-Pact. “One time a comedian name Eddie B a YouTube comedian sensation had a show at the venue with no press, no advertisement and that encouraged me to execute my own idea of collaborating with veteran comedians and start the D-Pact” she continued.

Each comedian has created a life-long career in comedic success, touring with comedic greats like Eddie Murphy, Steve Harvey, Bernie Mac, Martin Lawrence, D.L. Hughley, and Kevin Hart. They’ve taken on film, television, stage and radio. With the D-Pact, this group of heavy hitters is prepared to take down stages nationwide, Detroit style.

You can laugh with the D-Pact in person and online by visiting thedpact.com and following the D-Pact on Facebook and Instagram @TheDPact. Find upcoming shows on thedpact.com.

