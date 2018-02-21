Tara Tucker Pens How To Go Higher and Deepening Your Relationship with God

In 2017, Christian author Tara Tucker simultaneously battled a Stage Three breast cancer diagnosis and grieved the unexpected deaths of both parents. In less than a year, she endured pain many won’t feel in a lifetime. In her darkest hour, instead of wondering why, Tara dedicated herself to deepening her relationship with God.

Going Higher was born of Tucker’s personal experiences, an effort to help other women recognize that their circumstances aren’t permanent, and through the power of self-reflection, they too can realize their identity in Jesus- and harness the power that bestows.

“My story shows the transformative power of God,” Tucker explains. “God can turn any life around. All He needs is a willing heart. I know there are many women in bondage, just as I was. They run to things and people to fill the void that only God can fill. Until you get that realization, you will be running in a circle.”

Going Higher, the first in a series provides practical ways for women to deepen their relationships with God, detailing how they can find their identity in Jesus, understand the power of walking in submission, and patiently wait on God’s plans. Tucker’s moving testimony, based on relatable personal experiences, is the essential guidebook to an intentional life as a woman of God. To Purchase CLICK HERE

