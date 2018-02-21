The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers no-cost “A Matter of Balance” weekly classes in Wayne starting March 6

WAYNE, MICH.—(February 19, 2018)—Do you limit your activities because you are afraid of falling? Are you concerned about an older loved one living alone? “A Matter of Balance” classes may be the answer! The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan and The Senior Alliance are starting a no-cost fitness class called “A Matter of Balance” in Wayne on Tuesday, March 6. Details are as follows:

A Matter of Balance

Wayne Senior Services Office

HYPE Recreation Center

4635 Howe Rd.

Wayne, MI 48184

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Eight weekly sessions total: March 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 & 29th

To register, call Nancy in the Wayne Senior Services Office at 734-721-7460, Ext.7

This award-winning program provides:

-how to make changes to reduce fall risks at home

-simple exercises to improve strength, balance and flexibility

-how to set realistic goals to increase activity

The program also includes:

-a participant workbook

-exercises starting at 3rd class

-guest health care speaker

-certificate of completion

Classes are free and snacks are provided but donations are always accepted. For more information on other “A Matter of Balance” programs, please visit www.nkfm.org/matterofbalance or call 800-482-1455.

