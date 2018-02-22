Heart to Heart: Let’s talk about cardiovascular disease

The month of February is all about love, from Valentines circulating school classrooms to chocolates on display in every convenience store. This year, The Wellness Plan Medical Centers is challenging Metro Detroiters to push the conversation further, and talk about our hearts a little differently. February is also American Heart Month, and there is no better time to get a dialogue going with our loved ones about how they can be the healthiest version of themselves.

Heart disease is the leading global cause of death, and nearly every one of us—whether directly or through a loved one—is affected by the disease. According to the American Heart Association, an average of one person every 38 seconds dies of heart disease in the United States. We have the power to change that statistic by raising awareness and taking preventative measures for ourselves and our loved ones. The following are simple steps everyone can take to improve heart health.

Stay Active

This preventative measure is an obvious one, but exercising—even for just 90 minutes a week—can do wonders for keeping your heart healthy at any age. Take it even further by working out most days for 30 minutes or more, and it will encourage weight loss, improve your cholesterol and lower your blood pressure—all major contenders in heart health.

Have Regular Wellness Exams

Although heart disease is more apparent the older you get, having scheduled, reoccurring medical checkups is a great way to monitor your health at any age. Having this exam cadence helps improve rates of early detection of any health issues that may arise.

Know Your Family History

Having a relative with heart disease increases your risk, so sitting down with a family member to go through your family tree will be helpful in knowing if you are at greater risk. When you learn your family history of illness, it is important to tell your doctor so they can monitor your heart health accordingly.

Take it Easy

Being stressed out from work, relationships or any other life choice is not only exhausting—it’s bad for your heart health, too. Stress raises your blood pressure and your heart rate, which can have negative long-term effects on your heart. Eliminate the stressful aspects in your life, or practice calming exercises like mindfulness and meditation to reduce unnecessary stress on you and your heart.

Learn the Warning Signs

Knowing the warning signs of a stroke or a heart attack can help you determine if you or a loved are in danger. Not everyone experiences the chest tightness and body numbness that most people associate with a heart attack. Ensure you are educated on all the warning signs, including face drooping, difficulty with speech or shortness of breath.

In addition to showing your loved ones extra affection this month, keep these preventative measures in mind and start a dialogue about heart health with those you care about. If each one of us is conscientious of signs and symptoms, together we can eliminate heart disease as the leading cause of death in the world.

