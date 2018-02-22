Robotics programming expands in DPSCD

In its quest to better prepare students for the vast opportunities associated with robotics, STEM and other technological disciplines and advancements, Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) has continued to expand its robotics programming. Thanks to the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) robotic grant presented recently by the Michigan Department of Education, DPSCD students will be more involved in inquiry-based and hands-on learning through robotic clubs.

The $112,000 grant helps to defray the costs for hands-on robotics kits and after school coaches to oversee robotics clubs. The grant and other monetary streams within DPSCD have paved the way for the number of robotics clubs in the district to increase from 17 last year to 53.

“Our vision is to prepare our students to be competitors in a global economy, and having them participate in robotics programs accomplishes that goal,” said DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti. “Our ultimate goal is to offer this type of programming to every student districtwide. This commitment excites our parents and the business community which is yearning for future employees with STEM skills.”

A robotics showcase and demonstration was held recently at Greenfield Union Elementary-Middle School on W. 7 Mile Rd. in Detroit. This showcase and demonstration was a precursor to the 2018 FIRST Robotics World Championships, to be held April 25 – 28 at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit. The World Championships are expected to draw approximately 60,000 students and 700 teams from across the country.

DPSCD is slated to enter 53 robotics teams into the national competition. Each team is comprised of eight students. DPSCD is already home to the award-winning all-female robotics team at Detroit International Academy for Young Women, Cass Tech and Southeastern.

“We want as many students as possible to have access to great programs like FIRST that will build their interest in STEM careers,” said Roger Curtis, who serves as co-chair of the FIRST Robotics World Championships Detroit Steering Committee. “When you watch a competition and see the excitement and the partnerships with experts working in the fields, you know you are watching the next generations of our state’s engineers and leaders.”

FIRST was formed in 1989. Its mission is to engage students in exciting mentor-based programs that build science, engineering, and technology skills, as well as foster well-rounded life capabilities to include self-confidence, communication, and leadership.

Currently 39 DPSCD schools are home to robotics and/or FIRST LEGO League programs/teams. And district robotics and STEM programs are not only for high school students. FIRST Lego League teams are comprised of students from first through fifth grades, with each team, and their adult coaches, charged with researching and solving common world problems. Subsequently, the teams design, build and program a robot using a Lego Mindstorms Kit.

At Cooke S.T.E.M. Academy, on the city’s west side, students in grades 3 through 6 are being prepared to meet the demand of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). They are also learning to build and program robots.

“They have discussions and video lessons about real world usage of robotics such as Amazon’s packing and shipping process and how robots can impact productivity,” said Karlyn Singleton, a DPSCD educational technology instructional specialist. “Technology has become an integral part of the 21st-century classroom, and I strive to make sure students use technology tools and resources as a means to enhance the learning process and differentiate instruction beyond the textbook.”

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: