Trump’s Questionable Notes On School Safety Inspires Funny Memes

On Wednesday, The White House held a listening session on ways to improve school safety following the Parkland, Florida shooting.

Donald Trump and other personnel listened to the emotional stories of people impacted by Parkland as well as other massacres, such as the Pulse nightclub shooting.

One moment from the event caused major talk on the Internet when Trump’s notes for the session were caught on camera. Most notably, the last note on the list was for him to remember to say, “I hear you.”

Photo shows Pres. Trump holding his prepared notes as he hosts listening session to discuss school safety. There were five items on the note card including "What would you want me to know about your experience?" and "I hear you." https://t.co/lxKv7z3JUS pic.twitter.com/J4xmA2jAx4 — ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2018

While it’s quite common for a public speaker to carry notes, the Internet saw this as another opportunity to clown Trump and his basic-ness.

For his listening session, Trump needed cliff-notes on how to be a human. pic.twitter.com/wwMh9z5A2z — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 22, 2018

Trump has to have notes that remind him to have empathy and compassion. https://t.co/WLNdCxLo5u — Jenna Mullins🤷🏼‍♀️ (@JBomb11) February 21, 2018

Some folks even went so far as to create memes making fun of the president’s thought process. Swipe through to peep what 45 might be thinking!

