Zeta Phi Beta Sorority makes 2018 Year of our military

On the Feb. 11, the Michigan State Greek sorority organization led by State Director Tonia Jenkins hosted a surprise appreciation dinner to honor all Zetas and Amicae that have served our country. The event was held at St. John’s Banquet and Conference Center in Southfield, Michigan.

The program recognized women in the military by way of videos that showcased their dedication and service to this country. Each honoree received for their courageous service to this country, a gift of gratitude shadow box. To complete the auspicious occasion, the youth auxiliary of Inkster presented a tribute of military history followed by the honorees receiving a finer salute from the members of the Michigan State Organization and the youth auxiliary.

For every wife, mother, daughter, friend, sister, that have served, you are our heroes and we thank you for your service!

In the words of James Allen author of As a Man Thinketh, “No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks.” “A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.” — Joseph Campbell.

