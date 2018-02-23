DoorDash arrives in the detroit area, offers delivery from more than 1,500 local restaurants

By Henry Ward

Are you hungry but you just don’t feel like moving? Well, DoorDash might be the answer you’re looking for. The company that delivers food straight to your door (for a small fee, of course), will enter the downtown Detroit market by the end of the month.

Recently, DoorDash launched in Novi, Farmington Hills, Birmingham, Clawson, Troy, Rochester Hills, Sterling Heights, Mount Clemens, Warren, and Oakland and Macomb counties and will deliver from more than 1,500 local restaurants. Metro Detroit is the 53rd major metropolitan market and DoorDash currently operates in more than 600 cities across the country, and Customers in the Detroit area can order DoorDash between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. from a selection of local favorites. DoorDash has national partnerships with PF Chang’s, California Pizza Kitchen, Wendy’s, Granite City Brewery, Bravo! Cucina Italiano, and BRIO Tuscan Grille.

“It’s hard to find a partner who sends us orders and enable us to complete the deliveries, but now DoorDash is covering us on both fronts, » said Gil Stebbins, CFO of Renee’s Gourmet Pizzeria, located in Troy and Southfield. “The onboarding process was easy, so that’s a great sign for what’s to come with this partnership.”

To celebrate the debut of DoorDash in Detroit, customers can use promo code DASHDETROIT for $5 off an order over $15, valid throughout February.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the Motor City area residents door-to-door delivery from local restaurants,” said Tony Xu, CEO, and co-founder of DoorDash. “We’ve been eyeing the Detroit area for some time now, and we look forward to fully servicing the whole area.”