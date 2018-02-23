New program for high school diplomas, career opportunities, launches in Michigan 

A new, state-funded initiative is launching for Michigan residents who don’t have a high school diploma.

The goal is to provide a flexible, well-supported and educationally meaningful path to living wage jobs and career advancement for adults 23 years of age or older — for free — through the Michigan 23+ Adult Diploma and Training Program (“Michigan 23+” for short.)

“Nearly three-quarters of a million Michigan adults over the age of 23 haven’t graduated high school — that’s a population greater than the entire city of Detroit,” said Ron Klausner, the CEO of Graduation Alliance, which has partnered with Michigan’s Talent Investment Agency (TIA) to facilitate the program. “These people have such promise, and this program is all about unleashing that potential.”

“It is critical that in today’s economy that everyone have a high school diploma or equivalent,” said Wanda M. Stokes, Director, TIA. “There are fantastic career opportunities available to everyone if they make the effort to take advantage of programs such as those being offered by Graduation Alliance.”

During the first year of the program, Graduation Alliance will offer a free high school diploma pathway as well as unique opportunities for those interested in construction and healthcare professions.

The program is currently open to adults age 23 and older who have completed at least tenth grade. “We know from our work with students across the country that they leave school for all sorts of reasons,” Klausner said. “ These individuals were so close to reaching an important educational milestone. We’re going to help them get across the finish line.”

Students interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare sector have the opportunity to take advantage of Graduation Alliance’s training resources, post-secondary pathways, and employer relationships to jump-start their careers.

Those interested in the construction trades will be able to earn a free industry-recognized credential through the National Center for Construction Education and Research, and begin employment in some of Michigan’s most in-demand jobs.

“There is a tremendous need for more people who have a foundational education that prepares them for work in the skilled trades,” said Jimmy Greene, the president and chief executive officer of the Greater Michigan Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors,. “The jobs that are available are great jobs that pay a living wage for work that is enjoyable and fulfilling.”

The Michigan 23+ program is based, in part, on a similar program in Ohio that has given thousands of adults an opportunity to earn their high school diploma .

Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, non-profits, workforce development boards and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit http://www.graduationalliance.com.

For more information on enrollment, visit Michigan23.com or call 248-600-4094.

