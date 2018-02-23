Home

New Vibrator Can Be Used To Order Pizza Once Your Sexual Appetite Is Satisfied

All your pleasures wrapped in one device.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
If you thought sex toys weren’t interesting enough, one company is here to please your sensual side and hungry appetite.

The adult entertainment company CamSoda presents the “RubGrub.” It’s an interactive vibrator that allows you to order food once you’re done satisfying your sexual needs.

According to HuffPost, the device includes an Internet-connected button on one end. Once the user programs their payment, delivery and order info, the RubGrub connects with a local pizza shop and you can order your food by pressing the button.

Right now, Domino’s is the sole restaurant where you can get your post-pleasure fun. But according to CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker, they hope to expand their restaurant connections if the product gains some buzz.

“Masturbation, while ultimately enjoyable, can be a strenuous physical activity during which an individual exerts a lot of energy and burns many calories,” Parker said. “Inevitably, once someone has climaxed, they feel lethargic and hungry. Now, in order to enjoy your Saturday night, all you need is your RubGrub device. Get off and get stuffed, all with the quick click of a button.”

