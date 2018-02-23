Ron Ilitch, son of Mike Ilitch found dead at 61

The Ilitch family said Friday that it is mourning the death of Ronald Ilitch, one of the seven adult children of Mike and Marian Ilitch.

The family’s statement, issued about 5:15 p.m., followed news reports that Ron Ilitch, 61, was found dead in the Troy Marriott on Big Beaver of a suspected drug overdose.

Troy police said that the agency is investigating a suspected overdose-related death in the hotel, but have yet to release the identity of the person, who was found earlier Friday.

“On behalf of my mother Marian Ilitch and our entire family, I want to express our sadness and grief at Ron’s passing,” Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, said in the statement. “We’re devastated about this loss, and we ask for respect of the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Ron Ilitch had a history of personal struggles and run-ins with the law, including a 2014 misdemeanor cocaine conviction. State records indicate that he was still on probation this week.

He was not involved in running the family’s many businesses, which include Little Caesars pizza, MotorCity Casino Hotel and ownership of the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings.

His father, Mike Ilitch, died Feb. 10, 2017 at age 87.