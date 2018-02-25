Black Lives Matter network celebrates leadership and transition

Black Lives Matter Global Network and its members are proud to acknowledge and celebrate the work and leadership of co-founders Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi, and Patrisse Khan-Cullors. As of January 2018, both Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi will discontinue to work on the day-to-day operations and as spokespersons for the organization to focus on other impactful, like-minded projects and initiatives.

Alicia Garza is currently an Oakland-based organizer, writer, and public speaker serving as the Strategy and Partnerships Director for the National Domestic Workers’ Alliance, the nation’s leading voice for dignity and fairness for the millions of domestic workers in the United States. She is also working on a new initiative called the Black Future’s Lab.

Opal Tometi is currently the Executive Director of the country’s leading Black organization for immigrant rights, the Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI). Tometi has worked with BAJI for nearly 8 years. Founded in 2006, BAJI is a national organization that unites the diaspora through its work to advance racial, social, and economic justice with African-American, Black immigrants and refugees.

Patrisse Khan-Cullors, author of NYTimes Best seller, When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir will remain with Black Lives Matter Global Network as a spokesperson, senior advisor and key strategist. Khan-Cullors will continue to work with BLM staff and network members as the Black Lives Matter movement enters its fifth year, and formulates and implements its 2018-2023 strategic plan.

Since creating the social media hashtag #BlackLivesMatter in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer, BLM’s Co-Founders, Alicia Garza, Patrisse Khan-Cullors and Opal Tometi steadily and strategically helped create a Black-centered organization that is now a thriving member-led global network of more than 40 chapters.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network continues to be apart of a leader-ful movement focused on developing diverse leadership and uplifting the work of local activists.

