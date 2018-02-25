Michelle Obama shares her personal journey in must-read memoir

Former first lady Michelle Obama sparked a wave of excitement when she announced on Sunday that her memoir would be published on Nov. 13.
“Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story,” she tweeted.
The book is an “unusually intimate reckoning from a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same,” her publisher, Crown Publishing Group, stated. It focuses on how Obama’s experiences molded her and shares little-known stories about her life in the White House. The Obamas received a $60 million deal last year for their separate memoirs, Newsweek reported.
Several former Obama administration officials are said to be penning memoirs about their time in the White House. Here are a couple of those books that have been announced so far:
Valerie Jarrett
One of former President Barack Obama‘s longest-serving senior advisers, Valerie Jarrett, is writing a long-awaited book that’s due for publication in 2019. Jarrett, a close friend of the Obamas, is writing more than a simple biography. She plans to “share the experiences, life lessons and values that shaped” her. It begins with her childhood experiences and includes civic advice from her many years in public life.
Eric Holder
Former Attorney General Eric Holder Jr.’s memoir, titled Pursuing Justice, is slated for release in 2018. Holder will tell “the intertwined stories of a man and a nation grappling with the idea and application of justice during a dramatic moment in our history.” It also tells his personal narrative: the son of a Barbadian immigrant who climbed the ladder of success to play a prominent role in U.S. history.
44 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
4. Michelle and Barack
5. First Family Portrait
6. Two Terms
7. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
8. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
10. The First Family in London
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
13. Turkey Pardoning
14. Sunday Church
15. Gobble, Gobble
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
18. Team Obama
19. A Family Affair
20. Flashback To The Old Days
21. Happy Birthday!
22. Candidly Awesome
23. Historic First Family
24. Ice Cream Treat
25. TV Time
26. Playing In The Oval Office
27. Always Giving Back
28. A Christmas Story
29. Hawaii Trip!
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
34. Reading Time
35. Family Support
36. The Sister Selfie
37. Supporting Mom
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
41. Obama Swagger
42. Laughs & Turkeys
43. Christmas With The Obamas
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
