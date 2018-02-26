Detroit Institute of Arts’ Popular Inside|Out program Returns For Its Ninth Year

The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) announced the communities participating in its 2018 Inside|Out program, which brings high-quality reproductions of masterpieces from the DIA’s collection to outdoor venues throughout metro Detroit. Inside|Out is sponsored by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Inside|Out is a successful component of the DIA’s community engagement efforts. Over the past nine years, the museum has partnered with more than 100 communities and engaged tens of thousands of residents with art in places where they live, work and play.

“Inside|Out allows us to expose people to great artworks in the familiarity of their own communities,” said Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director. “For almost a decade now, Inside Out has brought people together through the power of art to foster conversations and understanding among metro Detroit’s diverse communities.”

The reproductions will be on view in eight communities from April to July, and in seven others from July to October. Each community will have from seven to 12 images clustered within walking or bike-riding distance. Exact locations are still being determined, and when finalized will be featured on an interactive map on the DIA’s website, available at www.dia.org/insideout.

The DIA welcomes several new communities this year: Fenton, Lathrup Village, PollyAnn Trail, Live6, Palmer Park, Jefferson/Chalmers, Life Remodeled and Macomb Community College.

Partnerships with Live6, Life Remodeled and the Brightmoor Neighborhood Alliance began after they hosted an Inside|Out “pop up” during last year’s Detroit Homecoming. The DIA offered them the complete program in order to deepen its relationship with some of Detroit’s most active communities.

The PollyAnn Trail in Oakland County winds through Orion, Oxford and Lenard. The artworks will cover all 17 miles of the trail, highlighting it as a shared resource between these communities.

2018 Communities

Spring Summer

Fenton Freedom Hill County Park

Commerce Twp Macomb Community College

Oak Park Lathrup Village

Live6, Detroit Brightmoor, Detroit

Palmer Park, Detroit PollyAnn Trail

River Rouge Canton

Jefferson/Chalmers, Detroit RiverWalk, Detroit

Life Remodeled, Detroit Rochester Hills

Canton

The Inside|Out works at Macomb Community College’s Central and South campuses will be on view in frequently visited areas.

The DIA will host the third annual #InsideOutUSA Photo Contest this summer, which seeks out the most creative photos of Inside|Out works in metro Detroit. The contest will launch with an Instameet, or Instagram meet-up, in an Inside|Out community. Details to come.

Facebook users can follow Inside|Out updates and share their Inside|Out experiences on the Inside|Out Facebook page. People can also follow updates on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (@DIADetroit) using the hashtags #DIAInsideOut and #InsideOutUSA.

