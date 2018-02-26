Home

The Beyhive Is Swarming Social Media Looking For Beyonce’s Secret Snapchat


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
BeyHive Is Swarming Snapchat Looking For Beyonce’s Secret Account

The BeyHive is in a frenzy again after video of Queen Bey and Blue Ivy with snapchat filters surfaced earlier today. Many people have believe the superstar had a secret snapchat account for years but no-one has had definitive proof until now. Now social media is going into overdrive trying to find Bey’s username.

 

 

Here are a few people going crazy over Beyonce’s secret snapchat:

 

 

Click through to see a few more hilarious posts about Bey’s secret account:

