Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To Talk ‘Victory Lap’

It's time to talk about the West


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Nipsey Hussle DTLR

Source: Daniel Bailey / Radio One

Crenshaw’s own Nipsey Hussle was the latest celebrity to make their way down to Williamsburg for a visit with the always illustrious Desus & Mero. Hussle just released his very long-anticipated project Victory Lap, and it’s been getting great reviews from fans and critics alike; He sat down with Desus and Mero to talk about his process making the project, and how he’s feeling now that years of work has finally been released to the public.

If you follow Nipsey, you already know that he’s way more than just a rapper–he’s a business mogul and does his part to make sure his people in LA have someone to look up to. He also talks about bringing back the West, how he made money to invest in his rap career, and his latest business venture, Vector90.

Continue reading Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To Talk ‘Victory Lap’

