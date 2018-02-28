After Black History Month, let’s continue to fight for equality

Our people understand that Trump and his corrupt White House are not looking out for our communities. We’ve seen this in every aspect of his presidency — from his efforts to keep people of color away from the ballot box to his policies that take away resources and health care from people who need it most. It pains me every day that our children have to watch the president of the United States on live television peddle racist lies and give a platform to white supremacists.

And in perhaps the most egregious offense of them all, his education secretary continues to fight for the status quo of inequality by weakening our public schools and threatening the intellectual growth of our children. By pushing cuts to federal education and nancial aid, Betsy DeVos is effectively keeping our black daughters and sons locked out of a brighter future.

That’s why the best way to honor our black history is not to simply celebrate the progress of the past, but to continue fighting for a brighter future. From Detroit to New Orleans to Atlanta, we’ve got to combat the relics of injustice that remain. And we must continue to expand opportunity and seek equality for the black communities that are failed by this administration every day.