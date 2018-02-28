Detroit General Services Department to hold hiring fair to fill seasonal positions

By Meagan Wilson
The City of Detroit will hold a hiring fair on Sat- urday, March 3, to fill 100 seasonal employment po- sitions within the Gen- eral Services Department (GSD). The jobs include vehicle operators as well as park maintenance workers who will help to keep the city’s network of neighborhood parks looking good.
The positions range in skill level as well as qual- ification requirements, but the city is making sure positions are avail- able to returning citizens and those with other bar- riers to employment.
“These are very desir- able seasonal positions that provide many work- ers the opportunity to work outdoors during the spring and summer,” said GSD Director Brad Dick. “For the park main- tenance position, we are waiving the GED require- ment to make these jobs available those who want to work, but may have dif- ficulty finding someone to hire them.”
Seasonal jobs will begin in April and could end in September (unless summer temperatures carryover into the month of October at which time
employment will be ex- tended). Job seekers who are interested must regis- ter to attend the job fair on March 3 at the Edison Public Library located at 18400 Joy Road and complete an online ap- plication at http://www.detroit- mi.gov/employment. The job fair starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. For additional information, applicants can call 313 224-4419.
Job opportunities include:
Vehicle Operator I
• High School Diploma or GED
• Valid Commercial Driver License with Class A or B Designation & Air Brake Endorsement
• Valid Medical Examiner’s Certificate certifying physical fitness for driving
Starting Hourly Rate: $14.35/hour
Laborer A/Park Mainte- nance Helper
• Ability to understand and follow oral instruc- tions
• Valid State of Michigan Operator License, State Identification Card or D-ID
Starting Hourly Rate: $10.14/hour