Detroit General Services Department to hold hiring fair to fill seasonal positions

By Meagan Wilson

The City of Detroit will hold a hiring fair on Sat- urday, March 3, to fill 100 seasonal employment po- sitions within the Gen- eral Services Department (GSD). The jobs include vehicle operators as well as park maintenance workers who will help to keep the city’s network of neighborhood parks looking good.

The positions range in skill level as well as qual- ification requirements, but the city is making sure positions are avail- able to returning citizens and those with other bar- riers to employment.

“These are very desir- able seasonal positions that provide many work- ers the opportunity to work outdoors during the spring and summer,” said GSD Director Brad Dick. “For the park main- tenance position, we are waiving the GED require- ment to make these jobs available those who want to work, but may have dif- ficulty finding someone to hire them.”

Seasonal jobs will begin in April and could end in September (unless summer temperatures carryover into the month of October at which time