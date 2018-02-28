Forbes names Detroit to Top 10 ‘Coolest Cities’ list

“While Detroit has seen the launch of new hotels over the last few years, we still see a gap in the boutique hotel market,” said Dan Mullen, executive vice president, Bedrock. “The Shinola Hotel will be strategically located in the now bur- geoning shopping district on Woodward Avenue. We know out-of-town visitors will appreciate the central location and unique expe- rience the hotel will offer, while local Detroiters will want to stop in for a dinner or drink while shopping downtown.”

The Forbes article ref- erences “the palpable au- thenticity to Detroit,” an observation that is heard more frequently in every corner of residential and business development.

“Detroit is a global city with a proud history and people. Its full recovery depends on the strategic leveraging of all assets, including its legacy as one of the nation’s origi- nal centers for innovation and entrepreneurship, and its position on one of the richest trade cross- ings in the nation,” said Julie Egan, an Obama era deputy director of the White House’s Detroit Federal Working Group. “It is time to tell the De- troit story, to put Detroit back on the global map, and to encourage inno- vators from around the world to come join the entrepreneurial move- ment in Detroit led by Detroiters. As the mayor of Detroit (Mike Duggan) said, entrepreneurs are rebels, and entrepreneurs from Detroit are extreme rebels.”

The Forbes Top 10 designation is especially noteworthy, considering that Detroit only emerged from bankruptcy three years ago, and since that time dozens of major development projects have been constructed around the city, encouraging expats to return and providing career opportunities and enhanced quality of living options for a growing number of young people.