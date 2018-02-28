Power Moves; Brightwell, Hunt, Clay (2/28/2018)

Government

Daniel Brightwell, the City of Southfield’s council president, was recently tapped to serve as a fellow for the Class of 2018 Michigan Political Leadership Program (MPLP), sponsored by Michigan State University. The courses start this month. Twenty-four people from across the state of Michigan have been selected.

As an MPLP fellow, Council President Brightwell will be traveling to communities across Michigan, touring established and up-and-coming businesses, visiting nonprofit organizations and learning what makes successful leaders and winning political campaigns.

The MPLP Class of 2018 is comprised of legislative directors, township trustees, attorneys, a minister, a teacher, library director, a fire fighter and a police captain. The Michigan Political Leadership Program at Michigan State University is a bipartisan program that identifies individuals from across the state committed to community service and brings them together to engage in public policy and leadership curriculum. MPLP’s curriculum incorporates practical politics, public policy analysis and process, personal leadership development and effective governance, giving fellows the expetise to tackle public policy issues.

Medical

Michigan Medicine has named Deloris (Dee) Hunt, M.S., chief human resources officer. Hunt brings more than 20 years of human resources executive experience in the health care industry, most recently at the Detroit Medical Center. During her 12 years as DMC’s chief human resource officer, Hunt led the system through major changes, including ownership and personnel transition from Vanguard Health Systems to Tenet Healthcare. She was also critical in the implementation of a best-in-class leadership development program, organization-wide talent growth and development, and restructuring to enhance services while reducing costs.

Prior to her time at DMC, Hunt was a system director at Saint Joseph Mercy Health System for six years. In this role, she integrated the HR departments of three hospitals into a cohesive department and redesigned and trained staff to meet the business needs of the organization. Also under Hunt’s leadership, an integrated applicant tracking, payroll and Kronos system was implemented. Before joining St. Joseph, Hunt spent 20 years at Henry Ford Health System in roles with progressive and increasing responsibilities.

Non-Profit

The Detroit-based McGregor Fund has announced the election of Sheilah Clay to its Board of Trustees. Clay has served as president and CEO of Neighborhood Service Organization (NSO), a $24 million human service organization, since 2000. This $31 million non-profit human service organization provides mental health, addiction treatment, crisis intervention/suicide prevention, homelessness, early childhood education, youth leadership and workforce development and violence prevention, supportive housing development and much more to individuals and families in Wayne and Oakland counties. Clay is the visionary leader of a $52 million awarding winning restoration of the former Michigan Bell Building, which now provides 155 units of permanent supportive housing for former homeless individuals.