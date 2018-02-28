Southfield State of the City address set for Monday, March 19

Southfield Mayor Kenson Siver will deliver the 2018 State of the City address at the Southfield Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting on Monday, March 19, at 12:30 p.m. at Shriners Silver Garden Event Center, 24350 Southfield Road.
Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a plated lunch with dessert at 12 noon and the State of the City Address at 12:30 p.m. The event will include Mayor Siver’s overview of the past year as well as his vision for the coming year and beyond. Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garret will also make brief remarks on Lathrup Village. The State of the City will include the annual update from the Chamber of Commerce featuring Executive Director Tanya Markos-Vanno and the induction of the 2018 Chamber Board of Directors.
The event offers guests the opportunity to network with local business owners, residents and city of Southfield staff and elected officials. Tickets are $45 per person for Southfield chamber members, $50 for non-chamber members including lunch. Tickets purchased after March 1 are $50 per person for chamber members and $55 for non-chamber members. Tickets will not be available after March 14.
The 2018 Southfield State of the City Address is sponsored by the Southfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Lawrence Technological University, the city of Southfield, Denso, St. John Providence, Ascension and The Better Business Bureau.