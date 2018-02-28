Southfield State of the City address set for Monday, March 19

The event offers guests the opportunity to network with local business owners, residents and city of Southfield staff and elected officials. Tickets are $45 per person for Southfield chamber members, $50 for non-chamber members including lunch. Tickets purchased after March 1 are $50 per person for chamber members and $55 for non-chamber members. Tickets will not be available after March 14.

The 2018 Southfield State of the City Address is sponsored by the Southfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Lawrence Technological University, the city of Southfield, Denso, St. John Providence, Ascension and The Better Business Bureau.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Southfield Area Chamber of Commerce at (248) 557-6661 or visit http://www.southfieldchamber.com.