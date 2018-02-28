Stronger gun laws not the answer

By Raynard Jackson (NNPA Newswire Columnist)

Here we go again. Another school massacre and another overreaction by liberals who want to play politics with the Second Amendment.

On Valentine’s Day, 17 students were murdered by a former classmate at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a small community west of Boca Raton. As tragic as the murders were, sometimes I am confused by the way people

react to tragedies. In the after math of a mass shooting, many people want the government to immediately pass new gun control laws.

The hard truth is that there is nothing the government can do to protect you from tragedies like the horrific massacre in Parkland.

Tragedy, by definition is, “an event causing great suffering, destruction, and distress, such as a serious accident, crime, or natural catastrophe.”

Sometimes good people are beset by tragedies, randomly and without warning.

If you ban guns, do you really think violent tragedies will go away? One need look no further than Japan to nd the answer. In Japan, it is illegal to possess, carry, sell or buy guns. So, it is extremely rare, if ever, for a shooting death to occur there.

For example, in 2014, Japan had six gun related deaths compared to 33,599 in the U.S.

In 2016, however, 19 people were killed and 26 injured in a stabbing massacre in Tokyo, which was Japan’s deadliest mass killing since World War II. In 2008, a man ran over a group of people with his truck and then stabbed 18, killing seven in Tokyo’s Akihabara gaming district. In 2001, eight children were killed when a former employee entered an elementary school in Osaka and stabbed them to death.

So, the point is that even if guns were outlawed in the U.S., a person determined to commit an act of violence will always nd a weapon of choice to unleash their diabolical schemes.

Irresponsible mainstream media outlets take advantage of these crises, broadcasting the anguish and misery of distraught family members to boost their ratings. As they say, “If it bleeds, it leads.”

Let’s game out one of the liberal arguments that outlawing guns is the solution to these mass shootings, that seem to happen with more frequency.

So, Japan has outlawed guns. Now, killers in that country use knives and cars to in ict massive carnage upon their fellow citizens.

If the U.S. outlawed guns and preemptively banned, let’s say, ice picks and utility knives, then individuals who are committed to killing other people will simply use whatever else they can get their hands on. Cars and trucks might become the weapons of choice. Should we ban them too? If we go down that road, where will it end?