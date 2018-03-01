Beacon Park kicks off month-long free fun events in March

The DTE Beacon Park Foundation and the Downtown Detroit Partnership have an action-packed March in store at Beacon Park with free events for visitors to enjoy. Highlights include a March Madness ticket giveaway and Tigers Opening Day Tailgate where sports fans can watch games on a 10 x 20 ft. big screen.

Throughout March, the heated tent at Beacon Park will transform into 10,000 sq. ft. sports bar, an Irish pub and a family-friendly Easter headquarters depending on programming. Food and beverage choices will be available for purchase and will be themed to the day’s activities.

“We are so pleased to provide a month of great events, from the city’s largest one-day sports bar for Tigers fans to an over-the-top Easter egg hunt for families,” said Nancy Moody, DTE Beacon Park Foundation president and DTE Energy vice president of Public Affairs. “Beacon Park has become a destination for those who live, play and work in Detroit – the events we have in place for March are reflective of why the park is becoming a must-visit destination.”

March Madness NCAA Basketball Tournament

Friday, March 16 & Sunday, March 18: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 17: 5:00 – 11:00 p.m.

March Madness is coming to Detroit and Beacon Park’s tent is being transformed into a 10,000 sq. ft. sports bar. Enter for chance to win tickets to Friday and Sunday’s NCAA Basketball Tournament games at Little Caesars Arena! Fans can expect a cash bar, variety of food trucks including EJ’s Gourmet Street Cuisine and Union Street Detroit.. Sports fans can also enjoy arcade hoops, skee-ball, and much more. For more information and updates visit the Facebook event.

St. Patrick’s Day Family Fun

Saturday, March 17: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with good ol’ fashioned family fun like Irish dancing, face painting, crafts and more. Attendees can also watch the NCAA March Madness games on the big screen while enjoying a variety of craft and domestic beers, cocktails and wine. An extensive menu of Irish-inspired fare will be available for purchase including reubens, smoked corned beef and cabbage from Lazybones Smokehouse; hot fried cabbage with bacon and onions atop a ¼ lb. all beef hot dog from EJ’s Gourmet Street Cuisine plus Irish beer-cheese soup with pretzel bread, sticky Guinness glazed brussel sprouts, reuben mac and cheese and chocolate stout cake trifles from Union Street Detroit. For more information and updates visit the Facebook event.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Saturday, March: 17: 5:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! Celebrate your heritage in a 10,000 sq. ft. Irish pub complete with DJ, lawn games and a little friendly sports-themed competition. Visitors can catch the NCAA March Madness games on the big screen while tasting an assortment of Irish beer and cocktails, craft and domestic beers, and Irish-inspired fare (see menu above). For more information and updates visit the Facebook event.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Tailgate

Thursday, March 29: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Baseball is back! So, ask your boss for the day off for and come celebrate Opening Day at the city’s largest one-day sports bar at Beacon Park. Watch the Tigers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on the big screen while you enjoy a DJ, cash bar, food trucks, lawn games and more. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. but our doors open at 9 a.m. – it’s a Detroit holiday after all! For more information visit the Facebook event.

First Annual Easter Eggstravaganza

Saturday, March 31: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

A free afternoon of Easter activities has something for everyone, from tots to teens, including the first annual Beacon Park Easter Egg Hunt, Peeps s’mores-making station, Easter basket, egg, and flower pot decorating, and entertainment provided by a local youth choir and dance ensemble. Food truck fare and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. NOTE: The Easter Egg Hunt will take place promptly at 2 p.m.

For more information and updates visit the Facebook event.

Beacon Park is located at 1903 Grand River Ave. in Detroit. For more information on Beacon Park and a complete schedule of events, visit http://downtowndetroitparks.com/parks/Beacon-Park.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: