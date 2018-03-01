Thousands to attend governor’s candidate forum in Detroit Saturday

More than 2000 registered to attend March 3 event at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church

Candidates for the Michigan’s next Governor will appear at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, March 3 at 1 p.m. Participants include

Bill Cobbs, Abdul El-Sayed, Gretchen Whitmer and Patrick Colbeck. Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL4) will be a special guest speaker. Rev. Dee Dee Coleman, President of the Baptist Pastors Council of Detroit and Vicinity, and Detroit Free Press journalist Niraj Warikoo will serve as co-moderators.

This event is being convened by more than 70 coalition partners including Michigan United, the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, Inc., Emgage and the SEIU. Topics to be addressed include criminal justice, immigration, education, health care, environmental justice and workers’ rights reforms. Candidates will respond to questions fromMichigan residents directly impacted by these issues.

Pre- and post- event interviews with speakers in the green room are available. Sound box is available. TV cameras must be in the wings during program. Upon check-in, media will receive further instructions.

Contact Erik Shelley at erik@miunited.org for more information about audio/visual considerations.

WHAT:

The People’s Governor Forum

WHO:

Candidates

Bill Cobbs, former Vice President/GM for Xerox Professional Services

Abdul El-Sayed, former Executive Director of the Detroit Health Department

Senator Gretchen Whitmer, (D-East Lansing) former Minority Leader of the Michigan Senate

Senator Patrick Colbeck (R-7th Livonia)

U.S. Congressman Luis Gutierrez (D-IL 4), Keynote speaker

Moderators: Rev. Deedee Coleman, President Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit,

Co-moderator Niraj Warikoo, Detroit Free Press,

Co-moderator

Community members asking questions:

Saidou Ba (ABISA): DACA recipient who will ask about immigration reform

Valerie Jean & Wendy Sykes (Michigan United): Community members impacted by pollution who will ask about the environment

Ronald Simpson-Bey (Just Leadership USA) and Arthur Howard (Detroit Action Commonwealth):

Returned citizens speaking to criminal justice reform

Farah Erzouki (ACCESS): Leads Affordable Care Act Navigator program, will discuss health care

Lois Robbins (North Oakland Indivisible), Shannelle Davison & Barbara Carr (Care Workers in Action):

Care workers to discuss importance of affordable quality elder care, child care

Jason Hackney: Farmington Hills teacher discussing importance of education

WHEN:

1 p.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018

WHERE:

Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church

2080 W. Grand Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48208

