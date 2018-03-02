City of Detroit announces street closings for weekend

The Detroit Department of Public Works announces the following street closings:

· Southbound Washington between Larned and Jefferson will be closed completely Mar. 2, 2018 for an Autorama demonstration from 11:50AM to 12:05PM.

· Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely from now until further notice for the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, a public space project.

· Park between Montcalm and Columbia will be partially closed from now through Aug. 14, 2018 for façade restoration.

· Woodward between Clifford and Park will be partially closed from now through Apr. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

· Grand River between Griswold and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Jul. 8, 2018 for façade restoration.

· Woodward between Grand River and John R will be partially closed from now through May. 22, 2018 for building renovation.

· W Congress between Shelby and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jun. 8, 2018 for building construction.

· W Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through May. 14, 2018 for building renovation.

· John R between Adams and Broadway will be partially closed from now through Mar. 3, 2018 for building construction.

· John R between Broadway and Farmer will be partially closed from now through Sep. 26, 2018 for building construction.

· Woodward between Gratiot and Grand River will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

· Gratiot between Farmer and Woodward will be closed completely from now through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

· Grand River between Woodward and Farmer will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

· Farmer between Grand River and Gratiot will be closed completely from now through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

· W Grand Blvd between Cass and Park will be partially closed from now through Nov. 10, 2018 for building construction.

· Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Dec. 17, 2018 for building renovation.

· Temple between Cass and Park will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work.

· Park between Temple and Sproat will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work.

· Third at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 10, 2018 for building construction.

· Georgia between St Cyril and Sherwood will be partially closed from now through Jun. 29, 2018 for building construction.

· Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Alfred w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development

· Southbound I-75 between Rosa Parks Blvd and Springwells will be partially closed from now through Nov. 30, 2018 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Eastbound and westbound I-94 at Gratiot will be partially closed from Mar. 5 through Mar. 9, 2018 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Eastbound and westbound I-94 at Woodward will be partially closed from Mar. 1 through Mar. 2, 2018 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Northbound and southbound Fort between Second and Eighth will be partially closed from now through Mar. 5, 2018 for a special event. (MDOT)

· Northbound M-39 ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed completely from now through Nov. 30, 2018 for a ramp closure. (MDOT)

· Clark ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed completely from now through Jun 1, 2018 for a ramp closure. (MDOT)

