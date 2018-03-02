BE SCENE
Mike Epps Adds Third Show To “Platinum Comedy Tour”


AJ Williams, Michigan Chronicle City.Life.Style Editor
 mikeepps.jpg.jpgA third show has been added to Mike Epps’ “Platinum Comedy Tour” at the Fox Theatre on Sunday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Now the comedian will perform three shows on back-to-back nights from Saturday, March 24 to Sunday, March 25. The tour also features Don DC Curry, Rickey Smiley and Michael Blackson.

Tickets ($56, $63, $79 and $129) for the newly announced show on March 25 go on sale Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at313Presents.com, The Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. Tickets for the 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. shows on March 24 are on sale now. Lineup is subject to change.

