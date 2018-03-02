Mike Epps Adds Third Show To “Platinum Comedy Tour”

A third show has been added to Mike Epps’ “Platinum Comedy Tour” at the Fox Theatre on Sunday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Now the comedian will perform three shows on back-to-back nights from Saturday, March 24 to Sunday, March 25. The tour also features Don DC Curry, Rickey Smiley and Michael Blackson.

Tickets ($56, $63, $79 and $129) for the newly announced show on March 25 go on sale Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at313Presents.com, The Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. Tickets for the 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. shows on March 24 are on sale now. Lineup is subject to change.

