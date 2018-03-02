No Soup For You!!! : Social Media Simmers After Finding Out J.R. Smith Was Suspended For Being A Soup Nazi

Soup Gate: Twitter Reacts To The Reason For J.R. Smith’s Suspension

J.R. Smith has a long list of memorable moments on social media from asking if someone “wanted the pipe?” in the DM’s to getting caught in the club taking bottles to the head before a playoff game, but this one may take the cake. Earlier this week it was reported that Smith was suspended for the Cav’s game vs 76ers for “undisclosed reasons”, but reporters did some digging and found that the veteran guard was forced to sit due to an altercation where J.R. threw a bowl of hot soup on an assistant coach in the locker room.

As always Twitter took the news and ran with it. Check out some of the funniest tweets from #SoupGate

LEAKED FOOTAGE: Damon Jones Vs. J.R. Smith pic.twitter.com/mAQb6EOGak — All Def Digital (@AllDefDigital) March 2, 2018

Lots of jokes today about J.R. Smith throwing a bowl of soup at an assistant coach … THIS might be the best one 🤣🤣🤣⬇️⬇️⬇️ (H/T @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/JohQggxJrd — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) March 2, 2018

J.R. Smith got suspended for throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones. 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/w8mzpqdDWO — Cycle (@bycycle) March 2, 2018

J.R. Smith about to get a Campbell Soup endorsement … pic.twitter.com/v9dKzEcdes — Steven R. Walker (@Steve_R_Walker) March 2, 2018

No more soup for J.R. Smith. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PRYrmyHGBf — theScore (@theScore) March 2, 2018

