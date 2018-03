Report: Rick Ross Is ‘Okay And Was Never On Life Support”

Karen Civil and Fat Trel both told social media that Rick Ross is alive and was never on life support, as previously reported.

Just got off the phone with a close source from Rick Ross camp and they reported that he is okay and he was never on life support. — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) March 3, 2018

Fat Trel speaks to Rick Ross during his hospital stay and shares that he isn’t on life support pic.twitter.com/hXKb50vGjo — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 3, 2018

